Strs Ohio Buys 2,200 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Financial Institutions worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 208,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 67.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FISI. TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $357.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.11. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

