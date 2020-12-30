Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,333,000 after buying an additional 201,525 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

