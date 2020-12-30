Strs Ohio Has $376,000 Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Software were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Software by 95.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in American Software by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Software by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,038 shares of company stock worth $632,838 over the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on American Software in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $547.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

