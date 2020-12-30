Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter worth $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPZM opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

In other Epizyme news, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

