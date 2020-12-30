Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fluor were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,447,000 after buying an additional 3,365,459 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,030,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 707,675 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,434,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 355,336 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Fluor’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.