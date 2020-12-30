Strs Ohio Reduces Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNM. BidaskClub lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

