Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,855,515 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.14% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82,080 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNSS opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

