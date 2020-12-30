Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $52.00 at KeyCorp

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

NYSE NOVA opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.21. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

