Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.25

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $934.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04.

Suruga Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.