sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. sUSD has a market cap of $22.93 million and approximately $65.63 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003632 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00025855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00133272 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00187299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00584352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00313010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00052870 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

