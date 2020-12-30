Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce $3.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 529.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 million to $14.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.78 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $15.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of SYRS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.79. 10,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,493. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $540.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

