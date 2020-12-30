Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Tops $35.08 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $35.08 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.74 or 0.00449954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 603,112,264 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

