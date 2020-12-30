Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 689 ($9.00).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TM17. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.98 ($13,058.51).

Shares of LON:TM17 traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 800 ($10.45). 224,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,510. Team17 Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 54.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 776.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 684.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

