Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of TCCO opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Technical Communications has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.91.
Technical Communications Company Profile
