Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of TECK opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,745,000 after purchasing an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after purchasing an additional 886,529 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 242,240 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 86,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 536,458 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

