Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TECK opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

