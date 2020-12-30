Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.00

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.00 and last traded at C$50.11, with a volume of 11049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.67.

TCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price objective on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.13. The company has a market cap of C$724.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$30.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.30 million. Analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

About Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

