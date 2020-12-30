Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Down 7.7%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 1,533,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,076,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $216.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $334.78 million for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 10.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Teekay by 19.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 1,109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 496,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 455,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Teekay by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

