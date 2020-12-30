Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Down 7.7%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 1,533,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,076,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $216.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.40.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $334.78 million for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 10.53%.
About Teekay (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
