Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) vs. Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Head to Head Comparison

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Teekay Tankers has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers 23.10% 24.00% 11.61% Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Flex LNG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers $920.97 million 0.40 $41.36 million $1.91 5.74 Flex LNG $119.97 million 3.79 $16.97 million N/A N/A

Teekay Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Teekay Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Teekay Tankers and Flex LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers 1 1 2 0 2.25 Flex LNG 0 1 1 0 2.50

Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.53%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats Flex LNG on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management, LNG terminal management, consultancy, procurement, and equipment rental services; and lightering support services, including full service lightering and other lightering support services. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and leased 55 double-hull oil tankers, 2 ship-to-ship support vessels, and 9 time chartered-in tankers. Its vessels are employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

