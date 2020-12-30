Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Trading Down 4.6%

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

About Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

