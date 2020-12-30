Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

TSLA traded up $26.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $692.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,599,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,808.49, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $695.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $570.43 and its 200-day moving average is $405.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $6,636,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,473,467.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,584 shares of company stock valued at $96,949,711. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

