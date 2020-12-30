Tharisa plc (THS.L) (LON:THS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.00

Tharisa plc (THS.L) (LON:THS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 124.25 ($1.62), with a volume of 373622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Tharisa plc (THS.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £333.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

