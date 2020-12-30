The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig Sells 3,813 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.
The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.
The Charles Schwab Company Profile
The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.
Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.