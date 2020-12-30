The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig Sells 3,813 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.