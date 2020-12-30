The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig Sells 3,813 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $53.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after buying an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,612 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,927,000 after purchasing an additional 840,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,894,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

