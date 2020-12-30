The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce $4.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the highest is $4.14 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $11.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $11.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

SCHW traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.13.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,307,182 shares of company stock valued at $62,513,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 88.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

