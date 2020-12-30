The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) EVP Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 11th, William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $240,800.00.

SSP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 7,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,979. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The E.W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 77.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 37,786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 4.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,508,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,342,000 after acquiring an additional 106,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSP. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

