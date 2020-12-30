The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €50.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

