The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Shares Gap Up to $216.50

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $216.50, but opened at $224.50. The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) shares last traded at $213.00, with a volume of 132,140 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 283 ($3.70).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £351.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36.

In other The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) news, insider John Treharne sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £1,020,000 ($1,332,636.53).

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Company Profile (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

