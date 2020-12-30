The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of THG stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.