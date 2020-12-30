The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT.L) (LON:HVT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT.L) (LON:HVT) were down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23). Approximately 14,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 820% from the average daily volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 417 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 389.05. The firm has a market cap of £7.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24.

About The Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT.L) (LON:HVT)

The Heavitree Brewery PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases and operates public houses in the United Kingdom. Its pubs offer various facilities, such as beer garden, children's play area, food, waterside location, and parking and accommodation services. The company also owns freehold land in the United States.

