The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) will post $2.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year sales of $7.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Interpublic Group of Companies.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of IPG opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

