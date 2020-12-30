The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of JPSWY stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The Japan Steel Works has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
About The Japan Steel Works
