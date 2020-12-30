The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JPSWY stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The Japan Steel Works has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About The Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

