The K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys 34,300 Shares of GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) Stock

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought 34,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,810,500 shares in the company, valued at C$29,469,932.90.

The K2 Principal Fund L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, The K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought 25,600 shares of GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,723.84.

GTT opened at C$2.03 on Wednesday. GT Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$264.17 million and a P/E ratio of -27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.58.

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that GT Gold Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.