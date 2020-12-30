The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Kroger stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Kroger by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 75.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 148.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

