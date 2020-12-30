The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of The New Home stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The New Home has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.72.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWHM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The New Home by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The New Home by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The New Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The New Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The New Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

The New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

