The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of The New Home stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The New Home has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.72.
The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter.
The New Home Company Profile
The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for The New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.