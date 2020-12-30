The Parkmead Group Plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG) Shares Gap Down to $41.00

The Parkmead Group Plc (PMG.L) (LON:PMG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $39.60. The Parkmead Group Plc (PMG.L) shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 23,481 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £45.75 million and a P/E ratio of -81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.28.

The Parkmead Group Plc (PMG.L) Company Profile (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Energy Economics. The company produces gas from a portfolio of 4 fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 28 exploration and production blocks under license.

