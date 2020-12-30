The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.50

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 170929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $984.56 million, a PE ratio of -164.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAR)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

