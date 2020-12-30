The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th. Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMPL opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $30.75.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

