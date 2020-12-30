The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Trading Down 13.2%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) fell 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.53 and last traded at $42.48. 1,224,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 258,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 1.18.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 344,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

