The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

