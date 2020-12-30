THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 7% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $35,987.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.