Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0270

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $133.91 million and $8.84 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00021488 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00310818 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

