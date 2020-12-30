Thomas A. Thomas Sells 19,139 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $315,984.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,184,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,069,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SWCH stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Switch by 1,057.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Switch by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after buying an additional 1,296,578 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 171.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after buying an additional 620,028 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the third quarter valued at $7,269,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after buying an additional 423,233 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

