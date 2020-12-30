Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $97.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,655. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth $44,843,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 819.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 185,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $17,649,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.