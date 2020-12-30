THORChain Trading 21.8% Higher This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. THORChain has a total market cap of $191.18 million and approximately $34.48 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00004200 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

