thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TYEKF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($6.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 135.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

