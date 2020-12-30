TigerCash Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $399,117.40 and approximately $3.25 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.73 or 0.00456468 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

