TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $8.40. TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 415 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 million and a PE ratio of 1,012.50.

In other news, insider Alexander Selegenev sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total transaction of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

