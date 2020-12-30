TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Stock Price Up 16.9%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s stock price rose 16.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 319,779 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 175,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination products and services for indoor and outdoor surface, and air decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a point and spray disinfection/decontamination system; SteraMist Environment System, a system that provides room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

