Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.62

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.62 and traded as high as $21.01. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 91,000 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

